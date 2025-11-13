Benford (groin) was limited in Wednesday's practice.

Benford was inactive for last Sunday's loss to the Dolphins, missing his first game of the season. In his absence, Maxwell Hairston, Tre'Davious White and Cam Lewis dominated cornerback snaps, with Ja'Marcus Ingram seeing 11 defensive snaps as the fourth corner. A limited start to the practice week would seem to suggest Benford has a chance to return this week against Tampa Bay.