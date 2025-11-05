Bills' Christian Benford: Limited Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Benford (groin) was limited in practice Wednesday.
Benford played 100 percent of defensive snaps during Buffalo's win over the Chiefs in Week 9, a contest in which he tallied three tackles (two solo) including his first sack of the season. He'll look to ramp up his activity level at practice and gain clearance in time for Sunday's road divisional matchup against the Dolphins.
