Bills' Christian Benford: Listed as limited
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Benford (toe) was a limited participant in Wednesday's walk-through practice.
Benford was unable to suit up for Buffalo's win over New England in Week 15. He didn't practice last Friday, so returning getting in at least limited on-field reps to begin Week 16 is a tangible step in the right direction. Benford will have two more chances to upgrade to full practice reps ahead of Sunday's game against Cleveland.
