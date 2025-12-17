default-cbs-image
Benford (toe) was a limited participant in Wednesday's walk-through practice.

Benford was unable to suit up for Buffalo's win over New England in Week 15. He didn't practice last Friday, so returning getting in at least limited on-field reps to begin Week 16 is a tangible step in the right direction. Benford will have two more chances to upgrade to full practice reps ahead of Sunday's game against Cleveland.

