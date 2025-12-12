Bills' Christian Benford: Listed as questionable for Week 15
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Benford (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Benford wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, but he then downgraded to limited practice activity Thursday and missed Friday's practice entirely, which may indicate that he's trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's game. He was spotted with a walking boot on his left foot Thursday. Rookie first-round pick Maxwell Hairston will stand to draw a start at cornerback if Benford can't play Sunday.
More News
-
Bills' Christian Benford: Pops up on report with toe injury•
-
Bills' Christian Benford: Clutch pick-six vs. Cincinnati•
-
Bills' Christian Benford: Scores first NFL touchdown in win•
-
Bills' Christian Benford: Trio of tackles in TNF loss•
-
Bills' Christian Benford: Ready for Thursday•
-
Bills' Christian Benford: Still working through groin injury•