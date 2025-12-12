Benford (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Benford wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, but he then downgraded to limited practice activity Thursday and missed Friday's practice entirely, which may indicate that he's trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's game. He was spotted with a walking boot on his left foot Thursday. Rookie first-round pick Maxwell Hairston will stand to draw a start at cornerback if Benford can't play Sunday.