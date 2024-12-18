Benford logged six tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, a pass deflection and a forced fumble during Buffalo's win over Detroit on Sunday.
Benford had a dominant outing during Sunday's victory as he recorded the first sack of his career. The 24-year-old will look to build off this strong performance and keep producing during the team's Week 16 matchup versus the Patriots.
