Benford logged six tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, a pass deflection and a forced fumble during Buffalo's win over Detroit on Sunday.

Benford had a dominant outing during Sunday's victory as he recorded the first sack of his career. The 24-year-old will look to build off this strong performance and keep producing during the team's Week 16 matchup versus the Patriots.

