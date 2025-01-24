Benford (concussion/personal) did not practice Friday and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs.

Benford remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, and after logging back-to-back limited practices he missed Friday's session for personal reasons. He'll need to gain full medical clearance, including from an independent neurologist, in order to be eligible for Sunday's road game against Kansas City. On a positive note for the Bills, fellow starting cornerback Taron Johnson (neck/shoulder) has been cleared to face the Chiefs, though safety Taylor Rapp (hip/back) is ruled out.