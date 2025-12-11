Benford (toe) was listed as a limited participant at Thursday's practice.

Benford wasn't on the injury report Wednesday, when the Bills held a walk-through practice. The starting cornerback has scored a touchdown in each of Buffalo's last two games, following up a fumble recovery touchdown against the Steelers with a pick-six against the Bengals. Benford was spotted with a walking boot on his left foot after Thursday's practice, per Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com, suggesting there is legitimate concern that he may not be available for Sunday's showdown with the AFC East rival Patriots.