Benford, who has missed the past two games with a hand injury, returned to a limited practice Wednesday, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

Benford has quickly gone from a sixth-round rookie who had to fight for a spot on the team to a key contributor for an injury-depleted secondary. Fellow rookie Kaiir Elam has played so well that Benford may not be a shared starter when he returns, but he's proven capable enough that he'll see the field plenty for the rest of the season.