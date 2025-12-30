Benford recorded three solo tackles and two pass defenses during the Bills' 13-12 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

All three of Benford's tackles came in the first half, and his two pass defenses were a season high. The fourth-year corner is up to 43 tackles (32 solo), including 2.0 sacks, four pass defenses (one interception and a pick-six) and two fumble recoveries (including one for a touchdown) through 14 regular-season games.