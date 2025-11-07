Benford (groin) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Bills coach Sean McDermott said Friday, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Benford is scheduled to be a limited participant in practice Friday, which would match Wednesday's participation level. The starting cornerback didn't practice Thursday. If Benford can't play Sunday, speedster Maxwell Hairston could see additional playing time as the Bills try to slow down Jaylen Waddle.