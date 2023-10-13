Benford (shoulder) practiced in full all three days this week and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Giants, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

Benford missed last week's game in London against the Jaguars, and his absence -- combined with Tre'Davious White (knee) being out for the season -- was significant, as Calvin Ridley was running all over the field for most of the game. Benford should settle back into a starting spot, with Dane Jackson and Taron Johnson filling out the primary corner coverage.