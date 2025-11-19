Benford (groin) has no injury designation ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Texans.

The 25-year-old began the Bills' week of practice with consecutive limited sessions after missing the team's Week 11 win over the Buccaneers due to a groin injury. However, Benford practiced in full Wednesday, suggesting he's moved past his groin issue in time to play Thursday. Now fully healthy, expect the Villanova product to operate as one of Buffalo's top boundary cornerbacks in Week 12.