Benford (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Benford entered concussion protocol following the Bills' divisional-round win against the Ravens. He's been a limited participant in the first two practices of the week, and he'll have to be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs. Benford has accumulated nine tackles (six solo) across Buffalo's two playoff games.

