The Bills activated Benford (oblique) from IR on Friday, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports.

Benford has been sidelined on IR since suffering an oblique strain during the Week 12 win over Detroit. The rookie cornerback was then designated to return to practice Dec. 29, and he should now be available to play heading into the regular-season finale versus New England. Benford has recorded 24 tackles and five passes defended, including one interception, across nine games this season, and he'll likely slot back into a primary reserve role alongside cornerbacks Taron Johnson and Kaiir Elam.