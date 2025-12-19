Benford (toe) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Browns.

Benford was sidelined for the Bills' Week 15 win over the Patriots due to a toe injury, but Friday's full practice session suggests he's since moved past the issue. Benford is a crucial part of Buffalo's secondary, recording 39 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, and two interceptions in 12 appearances this season. Now fully healthy, he's expected to operate as the Bills' top boundary corner Sunday.