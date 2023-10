Benford (shoulder) has returned to Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Benford underwent an X-ray after taking a hit from Raheem Mostert in the first half. Although the X-ray results are unknown, it would seem that they were negative, after Benford took the field on special teams. However, it's worth noting that Dane Jackson is still playing over him at corner.