Benford (groin) was a limited participant in Tuesday's walkthrough practice.

Benford is working through a groin injury that caused him to be sidelined for Sunday's win against the Dolphins. His return to practice is encouraging, even if it was in a limited capacity, and a full session Wednesday would put the fifth-year pro on track to return for Thanksgiving Day against the Chiefs. If Benford cannot play Thursday, then the Bills would likely elevate Tre'Davious White from the practice squad and rotate him with Maxwell Hairston at outside cornerback opposite Davison Igbinosun.