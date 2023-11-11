Benford (hamstring) has been downgraded to out for Monday's game against the Broncos.

Benford was unable to practice all week. The Bills' depth at secondary will be thin with both Benford and Micah Hyde (neck) ruled out for Monday's game. Dane Jackson, Cam Lewis and Siran Neal are all candidates for more cornerback depth snaps behind starters Taron Johnson and Rasul Douglas with Benford sitting out.