Bills' Christian Benford: Scores first NFL touchdown in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Benford recorded two tackles (one solo), an interception and a fumble recovery for a touchdown during Sunday's 26-7 win at Pittsburgh.
On the first play from scrimmage in the second half, Benford came into the backfield on a corner blitz, putting him in position to scoop up an Aaron Rodgers fumble at the Steelers' 17-yard line and dash into the end zone. He had a relatively slow start to the year, but things appear to be picking up for him with a Week 14 tilt versus the Bengals around the corner.
