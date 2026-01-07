Benford logged 43 tackles (32 solo), including 2.0 sacks, four pass defenses (one interception and a pick-six), one fumble recovery and a scoop-and-score across 14 regular-season games in 2025.

Benford got off to a nice start with at least four tackles in each of the first five games of the regular season, but he failed to record more than three stops in each of his last nine games. He scored the first touchdown of his four-year NFL career with a scoop-and-score against the Steelers in Week 13, and he followed that up with a 63-yard pick-six one week later in a win against the Bengals. Benford has posted two interceptions in each of the last three years, and he'll continue to operate as a key piece in the Bills' secondary after signing a four-year, $72 million contract extension with Buffalo in March.