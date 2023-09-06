Coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Benford will start in Monday's game at the Jets, Ryan O'Halloran of The Buffalo News reports.

In a surprising turn of events, the 2022 sixth-rounder beat out 2020 seventh-rounder Dane Jackson and 2022 first-rounder Kaiir Elam for the honor of starting at cornerback in Week 1. Both Jackson and Elam played more snaps than Benford last season, and the latter also represents a much larger investment in terms of draft capital. Whether the starter designation indicates a true full-time role remains to be seen, but it's clear Coach McDermott likes what he has in his sophomore corner out of Villanova.