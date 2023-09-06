Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Benford will start in Monday's game at the Jets, Ryan O'Halloran of The Buffalo News reports.

In a surprising turn of events, the 2022 sixth-round draft pick beat out 2020 seventh-rounder Dane Jackson and 2022 first-rounder Kaiir Elam for the starting cornerback job opposite Tre'Davious White. Whether the starter designation indicates that Benford will be in line for a true full-time role still isn't clear, as both Elam and Jackson played more snaps than Benford in 2022 and could remain involved to some extent.