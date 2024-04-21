Benford (knee) finished the 2023 regular season with 54 tackles, 10 passes defensed, two interceptions, two forced fumbles an a fumble recovery over 15 games.

The Bills cut longtime starter Tre'Davious White in the offseason for cap purposes, leaving Benford (who started 14 regular-season games last season) and Rasul Douglas as the likely starters entering the next campaign, though the do-it-all Taron Johnson often sees work as a corner. Buffalo is out of cap space and seems likely to draft a receiver with its first-round pick, so perhaps the only real competition for Benford's job during training camp will come from 2022 first-rounder Kaiir Elam, a player that's disappointed to date and saw action in only three regular-season games last season. Benford did miss the team's playoff loss to the Chiefs due to a knee injury, though there's no word that his summer participation is under any sort of risk.