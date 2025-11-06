Benford (groin) did not practice Thursday.

Benford was limited in practice Wednesday, so it's possible he may have suffered a setback with his groin injury. The starting cornerback played 100 percent of defensive snaps during Buffalo's impressive win over the Chiefs in Week 9. Unless Benford is able to retake the practice field as at least a limited participant Friday, he could be in danger of sitting out Sunday's road matchup against the Dolphins.