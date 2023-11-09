Benford (hamstring) will not practice Thursday, according to head coach Sean McDermott, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.
Benford suffered the injury during Sunday's loss to the Bengals and will need at least one more day to recover before returning to practice. With the Bills not playing until Monday against the Broncos, the Villanova product will have an extra day to recover and get back out onto the field.
