Benford (shoulder) was limited during practice Wednesday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Benford, who suffered the injury during the team's win over the Dolphins on Sunday, was wearing a red non-contact jersey during practice. The second-year pro was labeled as day-to-day by head coach Sean McDermott, so it does seem like there's still a chance the Villanova product could suit up in Week 5 against the Jaguars. However, he'll likely need to shed that non-contact jersey Thursday or Friday.