Benford (groin) was limited during Monday's walkthrough practice, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

A groin injury prevented Benford from playing against the Dolphins in Week 10, but he was cleared to play in Sunday's 44-32 win over the Buccaneers, when he logged one solo tackle while playing every single defensive snap. Seeing as he didn't miss a snap on defense Week 11, Benford will likely be available for Thursday's game against the Texans, though he'll have two more opportunities to increase his practice participation.