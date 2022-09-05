Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said Monday that he'll "mix things up" between rookies Benford and Kaiir Elam in Thursday's opener against the Rams, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Benford did well just to make the team as a sixth-round rookie, and now he's moved himself into at least a substitutional role for a strong Buffalo defense. Starter Tre'Davious White (knee) is out for at least the first four games while Dane Jackson has apparently won the other corner spot. Elam is the highly prized rookie as the team's top 2022 pick, but Benford also had a strong summer and has earned a right to show what he can do as the regular season unfolds.