Benford recorded three tackles (one solo) in Thursday night's loss to Houston.

Benford dealt with a groin issue during the practice week but logged 95 percent of the defensive snaps. Davis Mills rarely targeted Benford in coverage but was successful when he did, completing all three passes for 51 yards. Through 10 games this season, Benford has piled up 36 tackles (26 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one fumble recovery.