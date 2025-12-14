Bills' Christian Benford: Unable to suit up Week 15
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Benford (toe) is inactive for Sunday's tilt versus the Patriots.
Benford popped up on the injury report with a toe issue Thursday and finished the week as a non-participant at practice Friday. Per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, the injury isn't considered long-term, but the Bills determined that Benford would have limited movement Sunday if he had suited up. Maxwell Hairston is getting a start at cornerback against New England in Benford's absence.
