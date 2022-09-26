Benford will need surgery to repair the fractured hand he suffered in the team's loss to the Dolphins on Sunday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Benford is looking at a multi-week absence, although an exact timetable for his return is not yet known. With Dane Jackson's (neck) status still up in the air, and Tre'Davious White (knee) certain to miss next week, the Bills are looking thin in the secondary. If Jackson is unable to return Sunday against the Ravens, Ja'Marcus Ingram will likely be looking at extra opportunity.