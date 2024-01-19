Benford (knee) is out for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.
Benford will be unavailable for the divisional round due to a knee injury he sustained during Monday's win versus the Steelers. In his stead, Dane Jackson could see an expanded role Sunday.
