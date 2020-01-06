Bills' Christian Wade: In Buffalo's plans
Wade was one of 10 players signed from the practice squad to a reserve/future contract by the Bills on Monday, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.
There are dozens and dozens of these signings around the NFL this time of year, but Wade's is one of the few that bears watching. He's a star rugby player from the United Kingdom that showed some eye-popping flashes during the preseason but just wasn't polished enough for the Bills to keep him on the active roster, so he worked on the practice squad all season as an exempt player. With Frank Gore looking every bit of his 36 years of age down the stretch, Wade may have a legit shot to earn the No. 2 or No. 3 spot behind Devin Singletary. The Bills also signed quarterback Davis Webb, cornerback Cam Lewis, tight end Nate Becker, wide receiver Nick Easley, linebacker Tyrel Dodson, wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips, offensive tackle Victor Salako and defensive end Jonathan Woodard to reserve/future contracts Monday.
