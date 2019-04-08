Bills' Christian Wade: Joins Bills after rugby retirement

Wade has been allocated to the Bills as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway program.

The 27-year-old Englishman retired from rugby union in October to pursue a career in American football. Listed at 5-foot-9, 196 pounds, he's undersized by the standards of an NFL running back but still has time to add weight before training camp. The NFL's international program is allocating one player to every franchise in the AFC East this offseason, allowing each participant to join his team without taking up a spot on the 90-man roster. Buffalo will have the option to use an 11th practice-squad spot on Wade, who was best known for his speed while playing for Wasps Rugby Football Club and the England national team. He won't be part of Buffalo's backfield plan for the season ahead.