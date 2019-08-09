Bills' Christian Wade: Makes most of opportunity
Wade had just one carry in Thursday's preseason win over the Colts, taking it 65 yards for the Bills' final touchdown of the evening.
Granted, the starters for both teams were all off the field by this point, but it was quite a way for the former rugby player to score his first touchdown at any level of football. Wade still faces a pretty long shot to make the final roster, but with more runs like that the Bills might be willing to give him a spot on the practice squad.
