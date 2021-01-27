site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Christian Wade: Signs reserve/future contract
RotoWire Staff
Wade signed a reserve/future contract with the Bills on Tuesday.
Wade spent the season on the Bills' practice squad and now has an opportunity to stay with the team through offseason activities.
