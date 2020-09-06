Wade (quadriceps) did not make it through Saturday's cut-down, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The former rugby star from Great Britain was a demon in preseason games last season and ultimately ended up on the practice squad, but with the Bills set at the top of the running back depth chart with Devin Singletary and Zack Moss, the team needs pass catchers and special teams guys to fill out the rest of the group, not a hard-running prospect. We imagine the Bills would love to get Wade on the practice squad again, where he's eligible to come back to the roster as the Bills' designated international player if he clears waivers.