Ford (elbow) is active Week 9 against Washington.

Despite a week of limited practices, Ford will be ready to suit up and resume his regular role as the starting right tackle. Ty Nsekhe is on the active roster as well and would likely fill in should Ford experience any kind of setback, though the two do share the right tackle job as it is.

