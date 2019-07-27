Bills' Cody Ford: Day 1 starter?
Ford started at right tackle for the third straight practice Saturday, The Buffalo News reports.
Veteran Ty Nsekhe still looms as a threat to take over either starting tackle spot should the rookie Ford struggle with the pro game or if left tackle Dion Dawkins doesn't show improvement from last year's disappointment, but so far the Bills seem prepared to go with their two younger, more athletic guys. Ford will have to get used to the bigger, stronger NFL defensive ends, but he's a large presence at 6-foot-3, 329 pounds and plays with a nasty streak the Bills have been looking for.
