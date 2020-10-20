site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bills-cody-ford-doubtful-to-return | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bills' Cody Ford: Doubtful to return
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ford is doubtful to return to Monday's game against the Chiefs due to a knee injury.
Ford dealt with a groin injury earlier this season, but he's now nursing a knee issue. The severity of the injury is unclear at this time.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 20 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read