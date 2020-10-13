site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Cody Ford: Good to go Tuesday
Ford (groin) is active for Tuesday's game versus the Titans.
Ford was listed as questionable heading into this contest, but he'll continue to start at right guard in Tuesday's matchup.
