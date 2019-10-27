Ford suffered an elbow injury in Sunday's game against the Eagles and didn't return.

Ford got hurt late in the fourth quarter of the loss, and was unable to make it back on the field. Ty Nsekhe filled in for the rest of the game at right tackle, and expect the team to have an update on Ford's status in the coming days.

