Ford, who was forced to leave Sunday's loss to the Eagles due to a left elbow injury, was limited for Wednesday' practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The rookie was sporting a heavy brace on his elbow, but was able to get some work in. He'll have two more practices to prove his help for Sunday's matchup against Washington, while Ty Nsekhe stands to get more than shared playing time if Ford is ultimately unable to suit up.