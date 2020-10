Ford, who suffered a knee injury in Monday's loss to the Chiefs, was unable to practice Thursday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Coach Sean McDermott put Ford in the "week-to-week" category with a group of teammates earlier this week, so it's starting to seem unlikely the second-year player will resume his starting spot on the offensive line this week against the Jets. The team also released starter Quinton Spain on Wednesday, so some line reshuffling is in the works.