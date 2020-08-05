Ford will get work at both right guard and right tackle during the first part of training camp, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The Bills picked Ford early in the second round of the 2019 Draft, but he was used mostly as a right tackle in his rookie season, sharing time with veteran Ty Nsekhe. With normal starting right guard Jon Feliciano likely to miss the start of the season with a torn pectoral, the team seems to be at least considering kicking Ford over to right tackle to fill the void. Incoming free agents Brian Winters, Daryl Williams and Evan Boehm are also options should the Bills want to stick with Ford at right tackle.