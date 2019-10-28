Play

Ford is day-to-day after leaving Sunday's loss to the Eagles with an elbow injury, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

Ford suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter and didn't retake the field. The rookie second-round pick appears to have a chance to play Week 9, but his potential availability likely won't receive further clarity until the Bills resume practicing later in the week.

