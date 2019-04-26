Bills' Cody Ford: Second round selection

The Bills selected Ford in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 38th overall.

It's not clear whether the Bills will play Ford at tackle or guard -- his athletic metrics are an easier sell at guard -- but he's in any case an uncommonly dense blocker at 6-foot-4, 329 pounds yet boasts standout straight-line athleticism. At that density with solid guard marks in the 40 (5.21 seconds), vertical (28.5 inches), and broad jump (104 inches), Ford should present a nice battering ram sort of presence wherever he lines up.