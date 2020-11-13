site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Cody Ford: Status in question for Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Nov 13, 2020
Ford (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Ford was a non-participant Wednesday but ended the week with consecutive limited practices, providing a chance for him to play Sunday. He's the only Buffalo lineman with an injury tag heading into Week 10.
