Ford suffered a torn meniscus in practice and will miss the remainder of the 2020 season as a result, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Ford had been bothered by an ankle injury prior to the Bills' Week 11 bye, but this new knee issue will keep him sidelined until 2021. The Bills get center Mitch Morse (concussion) back for a Week 12 matchup against the Chargers, but Ford's absence impacts their depth along the offensive line.