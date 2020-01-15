Bills' Cody Ford: Undergoes surgery
Ford had surgery on his right shoulder Wednesday, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.
The rookie second-round pick started 15 regular-season games and the team's divisional-round loss to the Texans. There's no definitive timeline for Ford's return, but there has been no indication that he's in danger for next year's training camp.
